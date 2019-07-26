Former Miami cop accused of manhandling JMH nurse sentenced

MIAMI (WSVN) - A former City of Miami Police officer found guilty of manhandling a male nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital has been sentenced to 45 days in jail.

7News cameras captured Lester Bohnenblust as he walked into a Miami courtroom, Friday afternoon.

The former law enforcer was also sentenced to three years’ probation after he was convicted of battery on a person over the age of 65 and false imprisonment.

Authorities said Bohnenblust was on duty when he and JMH nurse James Nicholson argued over medical treatment of his niece on May 2018.

Prosecutors said the former officer grabbed the health care worker by his jacket and slammed him to the floor.

“I’m responsible for the incident that took place on May 23, 2018,” said Bohnenblust during his sentencing.

Nicholson also addressed the court.

“I was never, ever expecting to be grabbed from the back and thrown from side to side, to the point where I was yelling at the top of my lungs, ‘Help! Help!'” he said.

Bohnenblust, who had been on the Miami Police force for more than 20 years, has since been fired.

