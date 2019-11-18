Former Miami Beach waiter arrested after allegedly using stolen credit cards

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami Beach waiter has been arrested after allegedly going on a spending spree at several South Florida stores using stolen credit cards from tourists.

Luis Flores waited tables at the News Cafe along Ocean Drive prior to his arrest on Nov. 8.

Sam Z, one of Flores’ alleged victims, drove from Detroit in October to celebrate his birthday in Miami Beach with his girlfriend.

“I was shocked when I saw all these charges,” he said.

After the News Cafe opened in the late ’80s, some said it kickstarted development of Ocean Drive, and the cafe paved the way for entertainment district on South Beach.

However, Miami Beach Police said a server kickstarted a spending spree with customers’ credit cards.

Mathew Megyes, the other alleged victim, also had his credit card charged.

According to police, each man was charged for nearly $3,000 after dining at and leaving the News Cafe.

“I guess I was sidetracked,” Megyes said. “I lost track of where my credit card was, and he left with it.”

Both victims said they did not realize they had left their credit cards behind after paying the bill.

“Sixteen-hundred dollars was charged at Best Buy, $666 from Zara and another $696, I believe,” Sam said.

“By the time I checked, there were three unauthorized charges,” Megyes said. “One at the Best Buy, one to Publix and one to Ross all in rapid succession.”

However, both Sam and Megyes said they called police and had the charges reversed.

Detectives arrested Flores while he was at work. Once he was in custody, investigators said, “he confessed (to) taking the victim’s credit card and sold it for $500.”

7News spoke to the manager on duty at the News Cafe Monday, and he said he was not working when Flores was arrested.

However, Megyes, who lives in Canada, and Sam said they do not have a good memory of Miami Beach.

“Pretty vulnerable,” Megyes said. “It didn’t feel good at all. All I can say is it just really left a sour note for our trip.”

Flores faces charges of credit card fraud and petty theft.

“I’m actually very disappointed lately with Miami Beach,” Sam said. “I’ve been there several times, and I am getting to the point where it’s like, ‘Should I ever go there again?'”

The victims, however, credited police for their speedy and thorough investigation.

