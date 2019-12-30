Former Miami Beach restaurant employee accused of stealing cash from safe denies allegations

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami Beach restaurant employee, who was allegedly caught on surveillance video stealing over $5,000 in cash from the establishment’s safe, has denied the allegations that have been brought against him.

Michael Bodan, 21, is accused of taking money from the News Cafe, his former place of employment, along Ocean Drive at around 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 9.

He was arrested last Friday and has since made an appearance in court.

“That don’t even make sense,” Bodan said in court.

This is the moment Miami Beach Police say an ex-employee of News Cafe broke into the office where the safe there is kept and stole $5,600. 21-year-old Michael Bodan is charged w/grand theft and burglary. He denies that’s him on video. @wsvn #7News #NightTeam #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/L7XvodLXFl — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 31, 2019

7News spoke to the alleged burglar near where he lives.

When asked if that was not him going through a drawer and taking money, Bodan said, “No, that’s not me.”

When the 21-year-old was asked if he took the money, he replied, “Do I look like I have five grand on me, man?”

Bodan added that he believes that investigators have arrested the wrong person for the crime.

Michael Bodan is who @MiamiBeachPD say broke into the office and safe of his former workplace, the News Cafe, and took more than $5,000. He plead not guilty and denied he did it to cops and #7News. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/vT2geXFgjV — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 31, 2019

Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez has since released a statement on Bodan’s arrest.

“The subject was stopped by the Hialeah Police Department and turned over to the MBPD, where he’s been charged with occupied burglary and grand theft,” he wrote. “This arrest should serve as a reminder to criminals who visit Miami Beach; you will be caught, you will be arrested.”

The News Cafe is a well-known, open-all-night eatery that was once the flagship business on Ocean Drive.

However, the restaurant made headlines in November after a server was arrested for stealing the credit cards of tourists, who were later charged for thousands of dollars in purchases.

“I was shocked when I saw all these charges,” one victim said.

The restaurant — along with five others — also had its outdoor portion closed for 24 hours for violating the city’s code of conduct policy in October.

“They will be closed for 24 hours,” Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales said.

Restaurant employees said off camera that Bodan took their money, but he continued to deny their allegations.

Regarding his plea of not guilty, Bodan said, “I’m going all the way through with it.”

A judge ordered the 21-year-old to stay away from the News Cafe while he awaits trial.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.