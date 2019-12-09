Former Miami Beach cafe manager, girlfriend arrested on credit card fraud charges

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a former Miami Beach cafe manager and his girlfriend after they allegedly went on a shopping spree with a credit card that a customer had accidentally left behind.

Surveillance video at a Sunglass Hut along Lincoln Road captured Leander Mena and Gabriela Nicole Rodriguez allegedly purchasing items using the stolen credit card on Nov. 7.

“A shopping spree at multiple locations here on Miami Beach,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said. “She’s actually the one who inserts that credit card into the credit card machine and completes that transaction.”

According to the arrest report, a customer left behind her credit card at the popular Ice Box Cafe in the city’s Sunset Harbour neighborhood after having breakfast.

This fired restaurant manager and his girlfriend were arrested on credit card fraud charges after allegedly using a woman’s Amex left behind at Ice Box Cafe in #MiamiBeach. They’re accused of going on a Lincoln Rd. shopping spree before being busted. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/7m2Ff1JXlh — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 9, 2019

When the customer came back to the restaurant to retrieve the card, the victim told police that “the waiter who served her stated, ‘I returned the card to the manager. His name is Leander.'”

Police said she then confronted Mena, who allegedly told her that he did not have it.

The unnamed patron had also received alerts from American Express that her card was charged at several places. She called police after her second visit to the restaurant.

Sean Rivera, who owns the Ice Box Cafe, said Mena was arrested while at work and collecting his final paycheck. Rodriguez was arrested the same day.

“He got arrested here at the restaurant,” owner Sean Rivera said. “That employee is no longer working for us. We’ve been in business for 22 years, and we have never once had an incident like this happen to us.”

Mena is alleged to have met up with Rodriguez, his girlfriend, and the two would be seen that day on surveillance video.

The two are also accused of racking up hundreds at Target, Urban Outfitters, Sephora and Sunglass Hut.

7News went to Mena’s Miami address that was listed on the arrest form. A person at the house said he did not live there.

7News also knocked on the address listed for Rodriguez in Miami Shores, where no one answered the door.

Both Mena and Rodriguez face fraud-related charges.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.