Former Margate commissioner convicted of public corruption charges

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former city commissioner of Margate has been convicted of public corruption charges.

On Monday, David McLean was found guilty of seven felony charges, including bribery, unlawful compensation, official misconduct and theft.

The jury found that McLean received cash payments from his business’ landlord in exchange for political favors.

McLean is set to be sentenced in March.

