Former M-DCPS Board member accused of firing at Pembroke Pines officers makes first court appearance

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade School Board member accused of opening fire on a couple in a parking dispute and also firing at cops in Pembroke Pines made his first court appearance.

Solomon Stinson, 81, was moved from the hospital to the Broward County Jail on Thursday night.

The next morning, the suspect appeared before a Broward County judge. He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing police.

According to Hollywood Police, Stinson got into an altercation over a parking spot next to the AMC Pembroke Lakes 9 multiplex, Sunday.

Police said Stinson shot into a car and took off. When officers went after him, officials said, he shot at them during the chase.

“The suspect vehicle stopped at Sheridan Street and Flamingo Road, where he began to shoot at police officers, and there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and Pembroke Pines Police officers,” said Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Al Xiques.

Driver Jeff Labissiere said a stray bullet struck his black Toyota sedan with him inside. He was not hurt.

“I didn’t think he was going to shoot like that. I didn’t think he was going to pop fore with all of those bullets at once,” said Labissiere. “That’s why, when he was popping fire like that, I was, ‘Oh, man, this is crazy.'”

Shortly after, police cais, Stinson lost control of his car and crashed, causing the vehicle to catch fire. He then drove into a wooded area.

“He was uncooperative with officers’ demands to put his hands in the air, and he was not following commands. He was just laying on the ground,” said Xiques.

Officers eventually took Stinson into custody and transported him an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

He remains behind bars without bond.

