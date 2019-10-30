Former lover of man found dead in Everglades takes stand against accused killers

MIAMI (WSVN) - The former lover of a man who was found dead in the Everglades took the witness stand against his accused killers in Miami.

Jenny Marin testified in court at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building, at 1351 NW 12th St., Wednesday.

Manuel Marin, her ex-husband, is accused of orchestrating a murder plot that left Camilo Salazar dead. Ex-MMA fighter Alexis Vila Perdomo and Roberto Isaac are on trial, and both are allegedly involved in the crime.

When asked if she felt responsible for Salazar’s death, Marin responded, “Sometimes … because he didn’t have to die”

Marin described a comfortable and luxurious life in Miami while married to Manuel, who owned several Presidente Supermarkets, but she said she started to feel lonely with a lack of support system and began an affair with Salazar.

When asked if she stayed with her husband for the money, Marin replied, “No.”

“So why didn’t you just leave? You could get a divorce lawyer,” an attorney said.

“He was a good father,” Marin said.

Salazar was found dead in the Everglades in June 2011. His genitals were burned. His head was beaten, and his throat was slit.

Vila is accused of helping plan the killing, and Isaac is accused of taking part in the murder.

During cross-examination, Isaac’s attorney spoke about Jenny and Manuel’s relationship when he confronted her about the suspected affair.

The attorney asked, “He didn’t say let’s kidnap him, right?”

“Correct,” Marin replied.

The attorney asked, “He didn’t say let’s go get Roberto Isaac to kidnap him, right?”

“Correct,” Marin said.

Then, the day of the murder comes into question.

Isaac’s attorney asked Marin if her husband acted any differently when he arrived home after being gone for several hours that day.

“When you said he looked tired, did it look like he just lit someone’s penis on fire?” he asked before being objected.

Manuel Marin — the alleged ring leader — does not go on trial until 2020.

Vila and Isaac’s trial has since wrapped up for the day and will resume at 9 a.m., Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.