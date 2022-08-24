FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood Police officer accused of excessive force took the stand in his own defense in the trial against him.

Testifying at the Broward County Courthouse, Wednesday morning, Matthew Barbieri explained what led up to the violent confrontation with Raymond Schachner on Aug. 19, 2019.

Barbieri was charged with misdemeanor battery. He is accused of hitting Raymond Schachner while he was handcuffed inside of his apartment.

The encounter was captured on home surveillance video.

Barbieri, who took the stand for several hours, gave jurors a chance to hear his version of the arrest. He said Schachner was no stranger to the police department.

“He’s a known heroin addict and crack user, so I know I’m going to come into contact with heroin baggies, fentanyl baggies, needles, crack pipes, etcetera,” said Barbieri.

Schachner’s father called 911 because his son was on drugs and out of control.

When he and another officer arrived, Barbieri said, Schachner was in the bathroom.

“He threw a bag of heroin into the sink. He also grabbed a syringe with his right hand,” said Barbieri.

“Why is your hand going on your gun?” asked defense attorney David Bogenschutz.

“Because when you put a needle in your hand in front of me like that, that’s now a weapon,” said Barbieri.

Barbieri said he and the other officer placed Schachner under arrest for possession and handcuffed him.

Barbieri said Schachner resisted and tried to get out of the handcuffs. Then Schachner committed what Barbieri described as battery on a law enforcement officer.

“I picked him up underneath his left armpit, and as I did that, he kind of goes with the momentum, and he’s pushing into me to get into camera frame,” said Barbieri.

“Why did you pick him up at any time?” asked Bogenschutz.

“Because he just kicked an officer,” said Barbieri.

The surveillance video captured the moment Barbieri appears to slap Schachner.

“Why did you strike him with your hand, or with the butt of your hand? Why did you do that?” asked Bogenschutz.

“To use the least amount of force necessary to take control of the situation, and you’re aiming for the side of his neck,” said Barbieri. “It’s like a brachial stun, basically, to stun him and to interrupt his resistance towards us. My reaction was to strike him again with an open palm.”

“Did it work this time?” asked Bogenschutz.

“This time it worked, yes,” said Barbieri.

Prosecutors said Barbieri crossed the line and got too physical.

“The use of non-deadly force, the purpose of it is to de-escalate and bring an individual under control. Is that correct?” said Broward County Assistant State Attorney Lindsay Carrier.

“Yes,” said Barbieri.

“All right, that’s not what you did in this case, is it?” asked Carrier.

“It’s exactly what I did,” said Barbieri.

“Do you agree with me that Mr. Schachner’s vitriol and anger were exacerbated after you punched him in the face twice?” asked Carrier.

“No,” said Barbieri.

Originally, the trial was to last four days, but the hearing is on its fourth week.

The state rested on Wednesday afternoon. Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday morning.

Barbieri could face up to one year in jail if he is convicted.

