Former Hialeah Police sergeant pleads not guilty to federal charges

MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Hialeah Police officer accused of civil rights violations has pleaded not guilty.

Jesus Menocal Jr entered his plea in federal court, Wednesday.

He is accused of making a teenager take her clothes off during an interrogation and forcing another young woman to touch his genitals.

Menocal is currently out on bond, and he could face life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.