Former Hallandale cop sent to jail for pawning police equipment in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Hallandale Beach Police officer was sent to jail to await sentencing after he was accused of pawning police gear and equipment at a Davie pawn shop.

A Broward County judge ordered Yan Kleyman, 33, to spend 90 days in jail after he pleaded no contest to the accusations, Wednesday.

He was arrested in February and accused of pawning the gear at Gold Pawn City.

Investigators said over the course of more than a year, Kleyman unloaded 15 different items, including a semi-automatic rifle.

He’s expected to be sentenced June 3.

