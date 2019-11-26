Former Hallandale Beach mayor acquitted of all charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A jury has found a former Hallandale Beach mayor not guilty of misconduct and campaign finance crimes.

Joy Cooper was acquitted of all counts on Tuesday after a one-week trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

Cooper faced several charges, and two of the charges were felonies, which each carried maximum sentences of five years in prison.

