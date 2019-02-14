FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former South Florida high school coach accused of possessing child pornography is being held on $150,000 bond.

In a Broward County courtroom, Thursday, 32-year-old Nicholas Gullman was charged with 19 counts of child porn possession.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said they found 50 images of young boys posing naked or engaged in sex acts on his computer.

Detectives said they also found images of teenagers in a locker room in various stages of undress. Officials said those images appear to have been secretly recorded.

Gullman was a former volunteer hockey coach at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale. He stopped volunteering there in early 2018.

