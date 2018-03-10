Former Florida deputy of the year charged with child neglect, drug possession

COCOA, Fla. (WSVN) — A former Brevard County deputy who was named Deputy of the Year in 2016 has been arrested on child neglect and drug possession charges.

According to Fox 35, deputies responded to the home of Nicholas Worthy after hearing reports of gunfire.

After getting a search warrant to go into the home, investigators found a scene they described as “absolutely disgusting” and “deplorable.”

“The house was in complete disarray. There was dog feces all over the house, there were firearms, ammunition, other types of trash and food,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a news conference. “Also found was a small amount of drugs that was inside the home and inside a vehicle.”

Fox 35 reports that Worthy’s child, girlfriend and three dogs all lived in the residence. The child has been placed in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families, and the dogs were taken by the Brevard County Animal Services.

Worthy and his girlfriend were both arrested.

Worthy was named Florida’s Deputy of the Year by the Florida Sheriff’s Association in 2016. He has also received an award from the American Police Hall of Fame and has served a tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2010.

Worthy has been charged with child neglect and possession of cocaine. He also faces misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

