Former FBI director makes book tour stop in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The former director of the FBI, James Comey, made a South Florida stop to tout his new book, Wednesday evening.

The stop at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts was in support of his best-selling memoir, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.”

The book details his experiences from a two-decade career in the American government, including discussions of the 2016 Hillary Clinton email scandal, as well as Comey’s investigation into purported links between the Trump election campaign and Russia.

A flood of people poured out of the Knight Concert Hall, Wednesday, after an intimate evening with Comey, who answered questions and talked about his time working in different positions under three presidents until he was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump last year.

“Good speech, and good to hear it from the horse’s mouth,” said attendee Tracy Murrell.

The venue did not allow cameras inside to document what Comey said to the audience, but 7News did have a chance to sit down and listen. There were some somber moments, like when he talked about the death of his son, but then there were also points which caused the audience to laugh when he talked about his time with the FBI.

“He has an incredible point of view and that’s something that is needed,” said attendee Stuart Gitlitz. “It made me understand better him and what happened over the time. A big element is there are still people in government who care about honesty and integrity.”

Others took away a different message.

“He’s got some good points about leadership, but I think there were some digs at Trump and I think it could’ve been a little more bipartisan — non partisan, if you will,” said attendee Alexander Gold.

Before the event started, a long line of people formed looking to hear what Comey had to say.

Some people protested the man the Commander-in-Chief calls “a leaker” and “a liar.”

“I think people should know and be reminded they are putting money in the pockets of the man who gave us President Trump,” said attendee Jacob Engles.

One question was answered for many who left the event with Comey’s new book in hand: Does the man who holds himself to a higher loyalty have a career in politics ahead of him?

“He gave a great answer. He says, ‘I can’t make the shadings that you have to make in order to be president,'” said Gitlitz

“I think he wants to be above politics. It’s amazing. He has a great moral compass,” added attendee Michael Weinshall.

Comey also acknowledged a number of FBI agents that were in the audience at the event, all of whom came to see their former boss speak.

