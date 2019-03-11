Former Everglades High School student in custody after allegedly making threats to school

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have one man in custody after the former student of Everglades High School allegedly made threats to the school in Miramar.
Twenty-eight-year-old Javary Meriwether was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot up the campus, but Miramar Police tweeted just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday that the threat was not credible.
The school, located near Southwest 172nd Avenue and Bass Creek Road, has increased police presence for the school day.
It is currently unclear what charges Meriwether will face.
He’s expected to appear in bond court on Monday afternoon.
