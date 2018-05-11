Former Dolphins cornerback faces judge in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Former Miami Dolphins player Dimitri Patterson faced a judge in court, Friday.

Patterson was given a $180,000 bond and faces several charges including battery on law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence.

He also has to surrender his passport.

Protesters gathered outside the courthouse and demanded that the former NFL cornerback be released.

They believe this is an attempt to intimidate Patterson to drop a $50 million dollar civil lawsuit against Miami-Dade authorities and ESPN.

