COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Washington, D.C. Police Lieutenant has been arrested in Coconut Creek on disturbing accusations.

According to Coconut Creek Police, officers stopped 53-year-old Brett Parson in his vehicle on Saturday after he was seen driving in an industrial area.

Another vehicle following behind him was stopped as well.

When officers asked Parson what he was doing, he said he was looking for Interstate 95.

The 16-year-old behind the wheel of the other vehicle was asked what he was doing and said he and Parson had met online and were meeting up to engage in sexual acts.

Police examined the teen’s cellphone and found messages between the two, including nude photos of each of them.

According to police, Parson and the teen had met up at a previous location and performed oral sex on one another.

They then moved to another location, according to police, and were later spotted by police.

Parson faced two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Parson spent more than 26 years with the Metropolitan Police Department and led the department’s Gay and Lesbian Liason Unit.

He retired in 2020 but stayed with the department as a part-time reserve officer.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.