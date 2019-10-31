Former Coral Springs Middle coach accused of sexual abuse found guilty

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Coral Springs Middle School coach accused of sexual abuse has been found guilty.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys presented closing arguments in the trial of Robert Grant, Wednesday.

The jury deliberated for two days before reaching a verdict at around 8:30 p.m., Thursday.

Grant was accused of performing oral sex on a 15-year-old boy inside the school’s gym in October 2017 and faced 11 charges.

He was found guilty on all counts except count seven, which was lewd and lascivious molestation.

Grant is scheduled to have a status hearing on Dec. 5.

No date for his sentencing has been released at this time.

