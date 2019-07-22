Former BSO deputy Peterson pleads not guilty to charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fired Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who was arrested for his response to the Parkland school shooting has made an appearance in court.

Scot Peterson’s attorney handed the judge a written plea of not guilty, Monday.

Peterson faces charges of child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury.

A surveillance camera captured Peterson standing outside the building where shots were being fired at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

He is accused of failing to investigate the source of the gunshots that killed 17 people.

