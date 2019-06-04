Former BSO deputy arrested for neglect of duty during MSD shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy Scot Peterson for neglect of duty during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Peterson was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges and booked into the BSO Main Jail, Tuesday.

In a release, Broward State Attorney’s Office stated, “Following a 14-month investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, 56, was arrested Tuesday on seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury. The investigation examined the actions of law enforcement during and following the Parkland school mass shooting.”

Along with Peterson’s arrest, he was officially terminated by BSO. Also terminated was BSO Sgt. Brian Miller.

“The deputy and sergeant were found to have neglected their duties at MSD High School,” noted a press release from BSO. “They have been terminated and will no longer be privileged to serve as law enforcement deputies for the Broward Sheriff’s Office.”

If convicted, the 11 charges technically carry a maximum potential punishment of 96 and a half years in state prison.

On Twitter, Parkland parent Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter, Jamie Guttenberg, in the shooting, said, “I have no comment except to say rot in hell Scott Peterson. You could have saved some of the 17. You could have saved my daughter. You did not and then you lied about it and you deserve the misery coming your way.”

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.