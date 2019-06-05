Former BSO deputy appears in bond court after arrest for neglect of duty during MSD shooting

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy Scot Peterson appeared before a judge after he was arrested for neglect of duty during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.

Peterson was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges and booked into the Broward County Jail, Tuesday.

“He was arrested on seven felony counts, three misdemeanor counts and one count of perjury,” said Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen.

Peterson was charged with child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury.

He’s accused of failing to investigate the source of gunshots, fleeing approximately 75 feet from the building and remaining there, failing to move toward the gunfire and failing to seek out or confront the shooter.

Documents stated the active shooter training Peterson received in April 2016 teaches that time is critical and that victims are the first priority.

On Wednesday morning, Peterson appeared in court where a judge gave him a $102,000 bond.

The judge found probable cause and also ordered Peterson to surrender his passport.

His attorney asked if that condition could be modified so Peterson could get his passport that reportedly is in North Carolina.

“This person may have to travel from Florida back up to North Carolina, and in order to do this, I’m anticipating that this is going to take at least a couple of days,” attorney Joseph Diruzzo said.

The judge denied the request.

Over at the MSD commission meeting, the discussion on school safety continued at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Commissioners talked about how to fix the aging radio system in Broward that could delay emergency response time.

“We know with that 17 died, and one of the contributing factors to my son dying is the fact that these radios failed,” said Max Schachter, the father of Alex Schachter, who died in the massacre. “It took a minute and 20 seconds for law enforcement to even get that call because the call transfer process. When law enforcement arrived, the radios failed because the system is so old, and it was overloaded. We saw that as SWAT was trying to clear the building. SWAT couldn’t even communicate. You had SWAT from Coral Springs Police Department and BSO had to use runners and use hand signals, going back and fourth. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Representatives with the Broward County Chiefs of Police Association said the system hasn’t been upgraded because BSO needs approval from the county.

Meanwhile, efforts to improve the system include the construction of a 911 tower in Hollywood’s West Lake Park area.

The City of Hollywood will be voting Wednesday night on whether to approve the county’s permits to build the tower.

If approved, construction would still take more than a year before it’s up and running.

“If, God forbid, there’s another tragedy, the system as it stands right now would not be effective,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

