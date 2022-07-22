FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More testimonies from people who worked in the area on day three of former deputy Christopher Krickovich’s trial.

The defense continued to build its case around fights that occurred at the location for years on Friday morning.

Marisol Garcia was there when Krickovich was accused of slamming then high school student, Delucca Rolle’s head to the ground at a Tamarac McDonald’s back in 2019.

“They would gather to see these fights,” said Garcia. “It was like a spectator sport.”

Garcia worked at a nearby bank and testified how the brawls outside of her place of work would affect the business

“We had less foot traffic during that time because it was such a common occurrence that people avoid the area,” said Garcia

Deputy Gregory Lucerra was also brought to the stand. He was originally charged in the incident but a Florida appeals court ruled that he acted in self-defense.

He was asked what he heard around him that made him take action in the incident.

“The yelling and screaming got louder towards us,” said Lucerra.

“From your perspective does it change how quickly you need to put this kind of guy into custody,” asked a lawyer.

“Yes,” responded Lucerra.

Krickovich was charged with misdemeanor battery.

The state tried to prove that he used excessive force, Thursday.

The court is in a brief recess but will be back this afternoon.



