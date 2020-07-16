Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel to be discharged from hospital following positive COVID-19 test

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel will be discharged from the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Israel, he is being discharged from the hospital, Thursday night.

In a statement, he wrote in part, “Tonight, I am being discharged from Delray Medical Center. My fight with COVID-19 is not over, but my condition has improved enough that my place in the hospital could be taken by another fighting this virus. I return home tonight grateful to finish out my treatment and recuperation and to strengthen for the coming days.”

He concluded the statement by asking the public to keep others in mind as the country, the state and the county moves forward in the pandemic.

Israel also advised the public to wash their hands, wear masks and practice social distancing.

