Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Israel’s hospitalization was confirmed by a campaign spokesperson, Wednesday.

Israel released a statement reading in part, “I am in a local hospital for further evaluation. After experiencing symptoms over the past several days and at the urging of family and friends, I decided to take another coronavirus test. This time, unfortunately, the test was positive. Like most of you, I took precautions, followed the advice of health experts, wore a mask in public, washed my hands regularly and observed social distancing. Yet, despite this vigilance, I have contracted the virus.”

Israel is in his 60s.

The former sheriff said while he is quarantined his campaign will continue “in earnest.” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony tweeted his well wishes to Israel following the announcement.

Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to Scott Israel. Some things matter more than politics. Scott and his family will be in my thoughts. — Sheriff Gregory Tony 2020 (@sherifftony2020) July 15, 2020

