Former Biscayne Park Police chief, 2 officers arrested for trying to frame 16-year-old with burglaries

BISCAYNE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — Federal agents have arrested a former police chief and two other officers accused of trying to frame a 16-year-old for several burglaries.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies participated in the arrest of former Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano and former officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, Monday.

According to the Department of Justice, Atesiano is accused of encouraging Dayoub and Fernandez to arrest a 16-year-old with no basis in order to keep up the appearance of 100 percent clearance rate of reported burglaries in June 2013.

An indictment for the arrest said Dayoub and Fernandez gathered information and completed arrest affidavits for four unsolved burglaries. The two reportedly included a false narrative that an investigation revealed the teen had committed the four burglaries.

Atesiano, Dayoub and Fernandez reportedly knew there was no evidence and no lawful basis to arrest and charge the teen with the crimes.

On July 9, 2013, Atesiano announced that his department had a 100 percent clearance rate for burglaries at a meeting of the City Council for The Village of Biscayne Park.

Atesiano, Dayoub and Fernandez were charged with conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law. If convicted, they each face 11 years in prison.

