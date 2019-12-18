Former American Airlines mechanic pleads guilty to attempted sabotage of aircraft

MIAMI (WSVN) - A former American Airlines mechanic at Miami International Airport has pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to destroy an aircraft, which was scheduled to take off from the airport.

Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani announced his plea in federal court, Wednesday.

Prosecutors said the 60-year-old Alani tampered with the Air Data Module system of a plane that was scheduled to depart for Nassau, Bahamas on July 17.

According to court records, while the plane was in line to take off, the pilots increased power to the engines.

The increased power caused an error reading to be sent by the aircraft’s computer relating to the ADM. The pilots aborted take-off and returned back to the gate.

None of the 150 passengers on board the tampered plane suffered injuries.

Prosecutors said before the plane took off, Alani inserted a foam substance into the ADM and used super glue to hold it in place.

The 60-year-old told investigators at the time of his arrest he was upset about an ongoing labor dispute that was denying him overtime work.

Alani’s sentencing is scheduled for March 2020, and he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

