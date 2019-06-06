Forklift smashes side window of transit bus in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A forklift has smashed the side window of a Miami-Dade Transit bus in Miami.

The crash happened along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 36th Street, Thursday afternoon.

The forklift was on top of a flatbed tow truck at the time of the crash.

According to Miami-Dade Transit officials, the bus was in service, but no passengers were hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

