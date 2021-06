MIAMI (WSVN) - A forklift driver has been taken into custody after allegedly attacking a Miami Police officer.

According to police, an officer stopped the forklift driver in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and 23rd Street, Wednesday morning.

Police said the driver became aggressive, striking the officer.

The officer was not injured.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.