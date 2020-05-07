Forest Glen Middle School in Coral Springs thanks educators by providing lunch

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Forest Glen Middle School in Coral Springs has thanked educators who are working so hard in their virtual classrooms by serving them special meals.

The school teamed up with J & C Barbeque to cook the meals, Thursday afternoon.

Teachers drove up to their food truck to pick up a delicious lunch and also received a thank you from their principal.

“It’s a really special time,” Principal Ron Forsman. “The teachers really have come out in a big way to take what they did in a classroom and transition to online learning without a lot of training or preparation.”

“It just makes us feel more like a community at our school, that we’re never forgotten, and that he always cares,” teacher Kristen Martin said. “It always feels good”

This is the second day this week the school has provided lunch for their teachers as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.

