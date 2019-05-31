Forecasters at National Hurricane Center prepare for hurricane season

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One day away from the start of the hurricane season, 7News got an inside look at how forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are preparing.

Experts said this season is expected to be average, but advise South Floridians to still be on guard and ready for any changes.

Officials, forecasters and scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration spoke on Friday morning to tell residents what to expect this year.

Twelve named storms are predicted to happen, six of which could potentially form into hurricanes. Three of the six possible hurricanes are expected to be major.

Although technology used to track storms is improving every year, hurricanes can change in an instant.

“We always hear, ‘Have a plan,’ but what are you planning for?” said National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham. “Know that risk. If you’re on the actual beach, you have to prepare for that storm surge and the rainfall and the tornadoes. This isn’t just a hurricane problem on the coast, it’s inland as well, if you’re near a river or if you’re in a low-lying area. The heavy rainfall has been significant in the last three years of some of these events. ”

Graham advises Floridians to be prepared early and know your risks before writing a plan.

Starting Friday, hurricane supplies will be sales-tax exempt through June 6.

