Football fans, families descend on Bayfront Park for Super Bowl Live

MIAMI (WSVN) - Football fans and families have descended on Bayfront Park in downtown Miami for Super Bowl Live ahead of this year’s game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Fans of the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers could be seen enjoying what the event had to offer, Thursday.

Bayfront Park has transformed for the event, and some fans shared what food typically gets served for the Super Bowl.

“Well, I mean, you gotta have the guac, and you have to have the chips,” Chiefs fan Milton Fowler said. “We’re from Kansas City, so barbecue has to be on the main menu, so if that’s not on there, then you probably won’t see us at that party.”

“The Super Bowl is a tradition at my house,” 49ers fan Dawn Desborough said. “It’s like Christmas. We have a tree decorated with ornaments. We have certain foods that we fix, like, if Green Bay were in the Super Bowl, we’d make something with cheddar cheese.”

“Being from Wisconsin, I’d have to say cheese curds man,” football fan Gus Doyle said. “There’s something about cheese curds.”

Sunday marks a record 11th time South Florida will be hosting the Super Bowl, and fans said they are looking forward to watching the game in their own special way.

“Usually, we’re with a group of our friends and family at home watching the Super Bowl, but 50 years since the Chiefs have been here, so we gotta be here with them,” Chiefs fan Rick Simpson said.

“We’ve waited for so long and we’re season ticket holders back at Levi’s Stadium, so this is, like, amazing for us right now,” 49ers fan Lisa Mendez said. “It’s like unbelievable.”

Biscayne Boulevard will be closed off in front of Bayfront Park going south starting at Sixth Street.

Those making their way to the event should expect heavy delays if they are traveling by car.

The event will remain open until 11 p.m. and will reopen at 11 a.m. Friday.

