Football fans enjoy Fox’s Super Bowl compound on South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Football fans wearing different NFL merchandise could be seen roaming Fox’s compound that has been set up on Miami Beach for this year’s Super Bowl.

The compound stretches four blocks from Fifth to Ninth streets, and the network will broadcast 100 hours of programming from the location.

7News cameras captured numerous Fox logos that are displayed throughout the compound, including on the Ferris wheel on the property.

Some shows being broadcast from the compound include NASCAR RaceHub, The Herd with Colin Cowherd as well as football content featuring former University of Miami football players.

Multiple fans of the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs could be seen visiting the compound.

“Go Chiefs!” one woman exclaimed.

However, 7News cameras also captured fans wearing jerseys representing the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets. Neither the Jets nor the Cowboys will be featured in this year’s Super Bowl.

“Neither one of them are playing,” the Cowboys fan said.

“We support our teams,” the Jets fan said.

Police will be closing Ocean Drive to vehicular traffic from Friday morning until Monday morning. Drivers coming to the area should expect delays throughout the weekend.

