Food truck vendor speaks out after thieves steal trailer from Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A food truck vendor is speaking out after thieves stole his food trailer in Deerfield Beach, leaving him without a source of income to support his family.

The PJ’s Seafood trailer was stolen along Southwest First Street early Wednesday morning.

Henry Wiggins said for years he has parked the trailer at that location when he was not cooking inside of it.

“We’re devastated right now that we don’t know really, you know, what to do right now,” Wiggins said. “We’re just trying to trust God that something comes through for us.”

The trailer and the equipment inside is worth thousands of dollars, but Wiggins added that the crooks took more than just a food truck.

“That’s our livelihood,” he said. “You know, that’s how we feed our family, and they have no idea what they took from us.”

Wiggins said the business is famous for their fried lobster and parsley potatoes.

“We do all types of seafood,” he said, “fried crab, garlic crab, lobster, conch, shrimp, fish, wings — a little bit of everything.”

However, with the trailer gone, there is no food being cooked, which has left his family worried.

“My kids even asked me today, ‘What are we gonna do, Dad?’ Because this is our livelihood. This is how we feed our family. This is our total source of income,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins hopes whoever took the trailer returns it, so he can get back to doing what he loves: caring for his family.

“Return it if possible,” Wiggins said. “You don’t have to bring it here, just put it somewhere and contact someone.”

If you have any information on this stolen food trailer, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

