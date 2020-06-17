Food, hurricane preparedness items to be distributed in Hialeah on Thursday

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive-thru distribution of essential food and hurricane items will be held in Hialeah on Thursday.

The distribution will take place at Goodlet Park, located at 4200 W. 8th Ave., starting at 9 a.m.

Tomorrow, the City of Hialeah, in partnership with Productos Mounsier Papa, Florida Blue, Grimal Joyeria and Café La Rica will offer a distribution of essential hurricane items & non-perishable foods in efforts to keep our residents prepared for hurricane season at Goodlet Park. pic.twitter.com/00DKxZS3ey — City of Hialeah (@cityofhialeah) June 17, 2020

The event has been put together by City of Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez, Mounsier Papa Products, Florida Blue, Grimal Joyera and Café La Rica.

Non-perishable food and other essential hurricane items will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

