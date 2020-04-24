Food drives across South Florida help hundreds struggling during coronavirus pandemic

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As thousands face hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations across South Florida are trying to help out as much as possible by giving away food to as many people as they can.

Feeding South Florida is set to host a drive-thru food distribution drive at Greynolds Park, located at 17530 W Dixie Highway, in North Miami Beach on Friday morning.

Dozens of vehicles could be seen waiting hours prior to the start of the drive at 9 a.m.

The organization has teamed up with Farm Share to host the distribution.

For a full list of food distributions taking place across South Florida on Friday, click here.

