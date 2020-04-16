Food distribution begins at the Pantry of Broward in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More organizations are opening food pantries to help as many South Florida families as they can during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lines formed before 5 a.m. at another food distribution site at the Pantry of Broward, located at 610 N.W. 3rd Ave., Thursday.

The distribution was set to begin at 9 a.m. but started earlier due to the number of drivers already waiting in line.

Drivers approached the distribution tables with their vehicle’s windows up and their trunks open. They received bags of fresh food and went on their way without having contact with the volunteers distributing the groceries.

Several similar distributions continue to be set up in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties as families continue to struggle to find and even afford food.

For a full list of all food distribution sites across South Florida, click here.

