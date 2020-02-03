Fogo de Chão in South Beach evacuated after kitchen fire; no injuries

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people were evacuated from a South Beach restaurant due to a kitchen fire.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the Fogo de Chão Brazilian restaurant near First Street, between Meridian Avenue and Alton Road, Monday night.

Crews were able to get the fire under control, excluding some hot spots that are common with grease fires.

No injuries were reported.

Scene has cleared and traffic is returning to normal. https://t.co/VVvRh4Qxm1 — Miami Beach Fire (@MiamiBeachFire) February 4, 2020

Officials said the fire broke out in the venting system of the kitchen.

The restaurant will be closed for a few days while repairs take place, fire officials said.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.