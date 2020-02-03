Fogo de Chão in South Beach evacuated after kitchen fire ignites; no injuries

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people were evacuated from a South Beach restaurant due to a kitchen fire.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue units have responded to the Fogo de Chão Brazilian restaurant near First Street, between Meridian Avenue and Alton Road, Monday night.

Crews were able to get the fire under control, excluding some hot spots that are common with grease fires.

No injuries have been reported.

#TRAFFIC Please avoid 1 ST between Meridian Ave and Alton Rd due to MBFD activity. — Miami Beach Fire (@MiamiBeachFire) February 4, 2020

As of 9 p.m., crews remain at the scene and have started clearing the damage.

The restaurant will be closed for a few days while repairs take place, fire officials said.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

