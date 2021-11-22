MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Foggy conditions on Monday added to travel woes at South Florida airports as travelers head out to visit loved ones ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

At Miami International Airport, 49 delays and three cancelations were caused by the fog.

The delays came at the same time MIA faced an influx of travelers ahead of Thanksgiving.

“It’s insane,” said one traveler. “We’ve already had one delay, a notification again on this flight — so cross your fingers!”

Some at the airport said they came early but still dealt with long lines.

“I even came about two hours early and was not expecting this at all,” said another traveler. “We’re ready to go home and we’re ready to go see some family. That’s what I’m doing.”

“Four hours ahead,” said another traveler. “We didn’t want to get caught up in the mad rush.”

By Monday, holiday travel already surpassed AAA’s predictions for airport traffic.

The company predicted 4.2 million people will fly through U.S. airports, an 80% increase from this time in 2020.

But 4.2 million passengers have already made their way to airports across the US.

On Friday, 2,242,956 people were reported, on Saturday, 2,004,579 people were reported and on Sunday, 2,213,716 people were reported at airports across the country, according to TSA.

Long lines and flight delays seem to be the price to pay to be home for the holidays.

“We’re happy to be flying home. Hopefully we’ll make it,” said one traveler.

Miami-Dade leaders advise travelers to arrive at their airport at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

