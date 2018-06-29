MIAMI (WSVN) - Gun violence was the main topic of an annual event at the Overtown Youth Center that aims to help young men in the community.

Jamari Wright, one of the young participants at Friday’s Save Our Sons program, said the event helps build relationships.

“It makes me feel safe because I always can count on someone,” he said, “because they know me, and I know them.”

Community activist Lyle Muhammad said the event, which has taken place for eight years at the Overtown facility, is the ideal opportunity to host an open dialogue with young people about an urgent subject that directly affects them.

“We want them to have some serious input on the dialogue when it comes down to gun violence,” said Muhammad. “Not what people want them to say but what comes from them.”

“I feel like an event like this will teach us how to communicate more,” said Wright.

Muhammad is constantly working to improve the quality of life in Overtown, and he said this year may be more important than ever.

Friday’s event took place after 10 people were shot in Miami Gardens within nine days earlier this month. https://wsvn.com/news/local/its-not-ok-miami-gardens-police-urge-end-to-violence-after-10-people-shot-in-9-days/

Speaking on Wednesday, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt promised to do everything she can to curb the violence.

“This is something that we’re not putting up with,” she said.

On Thursday, the Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board discussed how to combat the violence and shared ideas like gun buybacks and a youth jobs program. https://wsvn.com/news/local/south-florida-community-relations-board-discusses-ending-gun-violence-in-miami-gardens/

“What we need to get is a commitment from the county, from the County Commission, in this budget cycle, to put money into this,” said Miami-Dade County Public Defender Carlos J. Martinez.

For the children of South Florida, Wright said, there are some things money can’t buy, such as a positive role model to help them succeed.

“Some of the kids nowadays that are doing the crime don’t have that particular father figure that they need,” he said. “They have the one that they want, meaning that sometimes the things that you want are not the same thing as what you need.”

Community leaders said events like Save Our Sons help build trust, letting children know that when they see something, they should say something to make their community safer.

