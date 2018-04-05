Flute stolen from vehicle in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Officials are seeking the public’s help in locating a flute that was stolen from a vehicle in Wilton Manors, last month.

According to Wilton Manors Police, the owner of the instrument, Donna Wissinger, parked her rental vehicle in a parking lot outside Candela Restaurant, located along the 2900 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue, March 17.

When Wissinger returned to her locked vehicle, she noticed a window had been smashed and several personal items had been taken, including her Sankyo B-Foot Flute.

According to investigators, the flute was stolen from the vehicle between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

“I had my flute in a blue striped knapsack,” said Wissinger, “and I thought, ‘Just leave it in the car, push it way up under the dashboard on the passenger seat. The windows are tinted — no one will see it. And just trust for an hour.'”

Wissinger, who is a self-employed musician, said the flute has both professional and sentimental value to her.

She said she purchased her Sankyo Flute in New York City in 1989.

“Hopefully, someone will have compassion and realize it’s nothing to them, but that knapsack and what was in it is very, very important to me,” said Wissinger. “I played my dad’s funeral on that flute, I played Carnegie Hall on that flute … It’s part of my being.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

