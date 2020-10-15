Flotilla of Trump supporters sail through Biscayne Bay ahead of president’s visit

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - A flotilla of supporters have gathered in the waters of Biscayne Bay in anticipation of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to South Florida.

Supporters gathered in more than 30 vessels on Biscayne Bay to participate in what they have dubbed the Miami Patriots Parade.

The vessels could be seen waiting for the bridge to open so that they can begin their parade.

The vessels were dressed in Trump-Pence flags and signs and some had props in the shape of the president’s head.

Each vessel will head to different points.

Some will go south down the western intracoastal waterways through downtown Miami and past Bayside.

They will then go east and head north towards Fisher Island.

