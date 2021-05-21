Florida’s Treasure Hunt auction kicks off at Miami Airport Marriott

MIAMI (WSVN) - Gold diggers and fortune hunters, unite!

A trove of unclaimed treasures is about to hit the auction block this weekend at the Miami Airport Marriott.

“We have about 70,000 items,” said Florida Division of Unclaimed Property Director Walter Graham. “They’re divided up into about 500 lots. These all came out of safety deposit boxes.”

The items are now up for grabs thanks to Florida’s Department of Financial Services’ Unclaimed Property Division.

Once an item is sold, the money is then returned to the owners if they file a claim.

“If we look at your claim, and yeah that’s you, you’re that person that lived at that address, we send you the money,” said Graham.

The auction typically happens every year, but it took pause due to the pandemic.

David Moore who owns Jewelry Express comes every year looking for treasures.

“Gold, diamonds, yeah, just trying to outbid the next person,” he said.

Some of the other items up for auction include precious coins and baseball cards.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday and the auction kicks off at 9 a.m.

The auction will continue until all items are gone.

To see what is up for auction, click here.

