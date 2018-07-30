Florida’s tax-free weekend to begin this Friday

(WSVN) - If you are looking to get some back-to-school supplies, there will be no other time better than this weekend.

According to the Florida Department of Revenue, Florida’s tax holiday will begin this Friday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 5. A variety of items and supplies will be tax-free during the holiday.

Tax-exempt items include most school supplies selling for $15 or less per item and most clothing and footwear selling for $60 or less per item.

Personal computers are not listed as a part of 2018’s holiday.

The holiday also applies to online purchases.

For more information, and a complete list of items that are eligible, click here.

