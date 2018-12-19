Florida’s minimum wage set to increase starting January 1

(WSVN) - Florida residents will get to start the new year with a little more cash in their pockets.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced that on January 1, 2019, the Sunshine State will be increasing the minimum wage by 21 cents per hour.

The increase will bring the minimum wage from $8.25 to $8.46 per hour, which is the biggest increase since 2012, according to WPTV.

The minimum wage rate for tipped employees who work for bigger employers will also increase from $5.23 to $5.44 per hour.

