(WSVN) - Florida’s mini-lobster season is now underway.

The two-day event began just after midnight on Wednesday giving residents the opportunity to get their share of lobster before commercial lobster fishing starts.

There is a bag limit which is 12 lobsters per person, per day across Florida, except in Monroe county where the limit is six per person per day.

When participants catch a lobster, they must make sure there are no eggs and they must measure the shell behind the eyes.

“If this gauge is stopping on its carapace, this is a good lobster because it’s big enough, alright? It’s greater than three inches,” one man said.

Officials said dive flags are a must when diving.

The mini season lasts until midnight on Thursday.

