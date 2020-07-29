Florida’s lobster mini-season starts with new rules amid pandemic

NEAR KEY BISCAYNE (WSVN) — Wednesday marks the start of lobster mini-season, and this year, there’s a catch.

Boaters began lining up long before the sun came out at the marinas across Florida.

This year, there are a few different rules due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All county marinas will open at 6 a.m. both Wednesday and Thursday and will close at 8 p.m.

All individuals visiting marinas must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

There will be additional park staff, as well as police officers, to ensure to rules are being adhered to.

Monroe County also announced additional rules for their marinas.

Some public boat ramps will be closed completely and others will have limited access to residents or hotel guests.

The U.S. Coast Guard recommends that boaters have a medical assessment completed by a doctor before diving and that they comply to all CDC guidelines.

In Monroe County and Biscayne National Park, each boater is limited to six lobsters.

The rest of Florida has a limit of 12 lobsters per person.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.