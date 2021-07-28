(WSVN) - Florida’s lobster mini season is now underway.

The two-day event began just after midnight on Wednesday giving residents the opportunity to get their share of lobster before commercial lobster fishing starts.

There is a bag limit which is 12 lobsters per person, per day across Florida, except in Monroe county where the limit is six per person, per day.

“In Dade County, outside of Biscayne National Park, the limit for spiny lobster is 12 per person, per day,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officer Ronald Washington. “Within the park, the limit is six lobster per person, per day.”

When participants catch a lobster, they must make sure there are no eggs and they must measure the shell behind the eyes. The lobsters must be measured in the water, be more than three and a half inches long and have a tail length of five and a half inches long or more.

A fishing license and lobster permit are required for most.

“If this gauge is stopping on its carapace, this is a good lobster because it’s big enough, alright? It’s greater than three inches,” one man said.

Officials said dive flags are a must when diving.

“Lobsters must remain in whole condition. If they have eggs, please leave them where they’re at, return them to the water,” said Washington.

Night diving is only prohibited in Monroe County.

The mini season lasts until midnight on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.