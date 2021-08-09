(WSVN) - Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday is coming to an end.

The sales tax holiday on school-related items runs through Monday.

Items included in the 10-day holiday are school supplies $15 or less per item, clothing, shoes and backpacks valued at $60 or less per item and the first $1,000 of computer-related items.

The sales tax holiday is expected to save shoppers $69.4 million in state and local taxes.

