(WSVN) - Florida’s annual back-to-school tax free holiday will be extended this year for two weeks starting Monday.

Parents will receive a tax break on items like clothing under $100, learning aids under $30 and computers under $1,500.

The 6% sales tax break is scheduled to last until Aug. For more details, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.